Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 1,474 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

MDT traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.43. 64,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,667. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

