Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $241.19. 14,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

