Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after buying an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 267,375 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $15,839,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $18,234,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $16,057,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,215. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

