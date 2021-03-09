Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

NYSE MET traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. 272,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

