Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 1,318 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,251. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.87. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

