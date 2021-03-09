Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 28,708 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,708 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 441,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,381,348. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

