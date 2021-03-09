Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 73,428 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 384,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 105,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,047. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

