Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,293.16

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,293.16 ($16.90) and traded as low as GBX 1,280 ($16.72). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.92), with a volume of 95,244 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £789.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,265.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,293.16.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

