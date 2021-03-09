LiquidApps 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,627.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $11,627.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00028495 BTC.

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,055,888,113 coins and its circulating supply is 708,486,232 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

