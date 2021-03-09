Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Up 9.1%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 623,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,633,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,511,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liquidia by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

