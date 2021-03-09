Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $329.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $274.99 or 0.00508824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00069654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00077307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00516182 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

