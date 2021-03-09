Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 333,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 408,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

LQDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a PE ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $428,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 over the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

