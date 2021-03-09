Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,489.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $1,489.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.30 or 0.00426658 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000097 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,884.08 or 0.99825197 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 714,292,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

