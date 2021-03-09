Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0533 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $146,723.97 and approximately $49.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,227.16 or 0.99429545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00037593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00087858 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003886 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

