Litecoin Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion and approximately $5.71 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $194.43 or 0.00362711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000157 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,634,312 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

