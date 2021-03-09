Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) rose 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 4,354,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,793,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

