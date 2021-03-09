Lition Reaches Market Capitalization of $537,177.46 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $537,177.46 and approximately $74,564.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,575.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.74 or 0.03329394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.00363303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.50 or 0.00978985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.41 or 0.00405804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.00346831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00248791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00022071 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

