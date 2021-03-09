Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Sells $306,280.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LFUS traded up $9.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,373. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $287.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $3,267,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

