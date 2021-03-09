Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $4.04 on Monday, reaching $56.98. 32,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 522.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

