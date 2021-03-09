LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after purchasing an additional 261,143 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 266,094 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

