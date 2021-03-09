LKQ Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,450 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 831% compared to the typical volume of 908 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $43.97.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.