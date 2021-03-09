loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

