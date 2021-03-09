loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

