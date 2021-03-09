loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

