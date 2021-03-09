loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

