loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Barclays

Mar 9th, 2021


Barclays began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

loanDepot stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

