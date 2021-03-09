LockTrip (LOC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $77,939.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. LockTrip has a market cap of $27.86 million and approximately $77,939.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

