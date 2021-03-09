Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

LOGI opened at $95.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

