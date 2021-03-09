Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Logitech International traded as high as $97.86 and last traded at $97.00. 1,285,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,060,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.15.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

