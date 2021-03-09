Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,384.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.57 or 0.03356799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.00364591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.34 or 0.00984372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00413555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.00344536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00246650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00022139 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

