London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down GBX 461.08 ($6.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,662.92 ($100.12). 1,892,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 68.18. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7,225 ($94.40) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

