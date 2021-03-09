London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.
London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down GBX 461.08 ($6.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,662.92 ($100.12). 1,892,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 68.18. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7,225 ($94.40) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78).
About London Stock Exchange Group
