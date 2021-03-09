London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases £86,905.50 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider Cressida Hogg bought 1,150 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, with a total value of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59).

Shares of LON:LSEG traded up GBX 244 ($3.19) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,850 ($102.56). 1,609,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,921. The company has a market cap of £36.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,225 ($94.40) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

