London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded down $4.12 on Monday, reaching $29.07. 347,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,816. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

