London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded down $4.12 on Monday, reaching $29.07. 347,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,816. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.