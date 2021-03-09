Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $9.05. Loop Industries shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 803 shares trading hands.

LOOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $363.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

