Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $724.06 million and approximately $59.49 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00056868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.18 or 0.00781021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,332,445 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

