Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 323,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 350,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $161.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

