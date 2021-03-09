Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.

NYSE:LOW opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

