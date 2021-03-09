Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.
NYSE:LOW opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.
In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
