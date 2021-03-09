LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.20

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.20 and last traded at $137.70, with a volume of 16388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.10.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,702 shares of company stock worth $7,720,335. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

