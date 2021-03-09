LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.80

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 209843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,967,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

