Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Now Covered by William Blair

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LHDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Lucira Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LHDX opened at $12.00 on Monday. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

In other Lucira Health news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 3,461,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

