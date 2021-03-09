Lufax (NYSE:LU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of LU opened at $15.21 on Monday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $64,237,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.