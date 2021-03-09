Lufax (NYSE:LU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rowe

Stock analysts at Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Rowe’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

LU stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. 67,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,556. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

