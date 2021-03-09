Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 6,421 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luke M. Scrivanich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. 1,719,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,380. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,292 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

