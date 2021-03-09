LUKSO Price Up 93.2% Over Last Week (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $80.72 million and $15.69 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 93.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can now be bought for approximately $21.22 or 0.00039088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.00777855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00027101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

LYXE is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

