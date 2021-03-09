Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.03. 5,590,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,220,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,692,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

