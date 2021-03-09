Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Cap of $13.18 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 53.9% against the dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $591,456.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.39 or 0.00791047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00041056 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.