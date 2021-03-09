LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYB. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.74. 39,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

