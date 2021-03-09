LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LYB. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

