Macquarie Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Outperform

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCLH. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.69. 1,110,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,064,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.