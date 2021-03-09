MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters Sells 21,749 Shares

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. 666,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,162. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

