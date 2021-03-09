Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.92. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

