Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Magic Software Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

MGIC stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.94 million, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

